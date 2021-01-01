Noir Kandy Kush 0.5g
Timeless Vapes
About this product
Kandy Kush | 50% Indica, 50% Sativa Top Notes – Sweet Berries and Citrus Bottom Notes – Earth and Pine Balanced and refined, Kandy Kush lives up to its name with an inital rush of sweet berry flavor and citrus rounded out by grounding earth and pine. FLAVOR NOTES: Berries & Sweet Citrus w/ Earthy Pine finish.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
About this strain
Kandy Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Kandy Kush, also known as "Candy Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.
