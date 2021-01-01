Noir Lemon Alien Dawg 1g
by Timeless VapesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lemon Alien Dawg | 50% Indica, 50% Sativa Top Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel Bottom Notes: Earthy, Sour Spice Flavor Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel with Earthy, Sour Spice.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
About this strain
Lemon Alien Dawg
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.