Hybrid

Noir Lemon Alien Dawg 1g

by Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Noir Lemon Alien Dawg 1g

About this product

Lemon Alien Dawg | 50% Indica, 50% Sativa Top Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel Bottom Notes: Earthy, Sour Spice Flavor Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel with Earthy, Sour Spice.

About this brand

At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available. Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience. Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy. You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.

About this strain

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

