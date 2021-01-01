Strawberry Cough 0.5g
About this product
Strawberry Fields and Haze come together to create this uplifting blend of effects and flavor. The taste of fresh strawberry is undeniable, and once you breath through its sweet surface, there are notes of spice and pine that perfectly round out the profile. Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene create a very focused entourage effect, which makes this strain a great choice for social gatherings, or when you really need to concentrate on completing a task. Terpene Profile: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
