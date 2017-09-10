 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Timeless Vapes TV6 Battery

Timeless Vapes TV6 Battery

by Timeless Vapes

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Timeless Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power Timeless Vapes TV6 Battery

$24.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Timeless TV6 power supply contains state of the art C-Cell Technology designed in the U.S. using only medical grade materials. There are no buttons to push or settings to adjust; we’ve taken care of all the details, allowing you to take the perfect puff every time. You’ll know that the breath-actuated unit is working when the light on the end is illuminated. If the light begins to flash, it’s time to recharge the battery. The Timeless TV6 charger fits easily onto any USB power adapter (not included). The signature Timeless TV6 battery measures 8.5 cm tall by 1 cm wide at the base. Perfect for discreet, on-the-go vaping with a Timeless Flip Case!

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Smashley42087

I've tried 4 different kinds of the cartridges and I love them all

420House

Get the Timeless V2 battery but by far the elite battery and cartridges compared to Open or Clear or O2 Vape. No buttons to worry about, and you always get a smooth clean hit. Best part is their cartridges are solvent free. #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Timeless Vapes Logo
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available. Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience. Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy. You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.