Timeless OG Chill Cartridge 0.5g
$42.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever! This Timeless Original is a blend of SFV OG and Zkittlez!
