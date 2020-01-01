Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$8.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. This unique case is specifically made to fit the Timeless Vapes TV6 battery when attached to any of our 500mg C-Cell cartridges. The plastic case is 5 inches by 1 inch at it’s widest. Just slide your Timeless Vapes pen into the case and prepare to Taste the Terps. Available in your choice of four signature Timeless patterns, this is the ultimate accessory for discreet vaping. Make sure to grab the Limited Edition cases while you can!
Be the first to review this product.