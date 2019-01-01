Original Glue (GG4) Chill Cartridge 1g
$72.00MSRP
About this product
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever!
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).