White Durban Cartridge 1g
by Timeless Vapes
$72.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever!
About this strain
White Durban
White Durban by Fireline is a beautiful sativa-dominant strain endowed with the speed of a cheetah wearing a supersonic jet engine. By combining Fireline’s own White Fire OG and the African landrace Durban Poison, a strain with potency and alacrity is created. This strain offers consumers one-of-a-kind stimulation that invigorates the body and brightens the mind. White Durban exhibits notes of sweet earth and fuel, and its buds come coated in a dense layer of glimmering trichomes. Enjoy this strain in small doses for euphoric mental energy and productive stimulation in the body. However, at higher doses, White Durban can overstimulate even the most seasoned cannabis consumer.