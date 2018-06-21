Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever!
on June 21st, 2018
One of the better cartridges out there. Quality without overpaying and tastes amazing. Clean quality without all the junk fillers. Great way to medicate!
on April 10th, 2018
Stopped working within the second day. I tried trouble shooting both my pen & the cartridge. Waste of money. I opened it up even further & the wires were just not connecting. The grade of the oil itself is good, but that you can get with any other company. The manufacturing is garbage.
Hello youngbulma, We're sorry you had a bad experience with us. Your battery has a warranty and we always exchange faulty cartridges. If you haven't already contacted us directly please do so through our website so we can make sure you are taken care of. -Always, Timeless
on March 3rd, 2018
changed the way i medicate for life
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.