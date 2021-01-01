 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Cake 0.5g

by Timeless Vapes

Wedding Cake 0.5g

About this product

Wedding Cake is a mash-up of sweet, pastry-named varieties to create a profile good enough for any special day. Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies were married to showcase a creamy lavender, mango, and lemon flavor profile. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and aids in melting away day-to-day stressors and lifting spirits. Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene

About this brand

At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available. Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience. Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy. You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

