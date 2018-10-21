 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemplify Vitality Elixir

by Tinley Beverage Co.

$4.00MSRP

About this product

Tinley™ Tonics Hemplify ready-to-drink Hemp Extract Elixir has spectrum hemp oil with terpenes and other whole-hemp stalk constituents. Plus, vitamins and electrolyte potassium for daily vitality. In three natural fruit flavors. Sugar-free, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. No refrigeration required. Available at Bristol Farms, Erewhon, select Sprouts and 7-Eleven stores, and nationwide at drinkhemplify.com. Single-serving, 10oz. bottle, 6 pack

7 customer reviews

5.07

TopherK7

Very uplifting - good for a workout or a hangover

lucylime

Great drink, I am surprised I didn't get a hemp taste.

Brookchesterlivin

Absolutely delicious, ordered from NJ and was at my doorstep in about 5 days. It's a clean crisp and kinda gives you a clear and creative thinking. Keep up the good work ! Ordered the lime , we'll see how that is : )

About this brand

The Tinley Beverage Co.'s mission is to enable patients to medicate with high-quality products that are inspired by familiar, classic drinks.