Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Tinley™ Tonics Hemplify ready-to-drink Hemp Extract Elixir has spectrum hemp oil with terpenes and other whole-hemp stalk constituents. Plus, vitamins and electrolyte potassium for daily vitality. In three natural fruit flavors. Sugar-free, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. No refrigeration required. Available at Bristol Farms, Erewhon, select Sprouts and 7-Eleven stores, and nationwide at drinkhemplify.com. Single-serving, 10oz. bottle, 6 pack
on October 21st, 2018
Very uplifting - good for a workout or a hangover
on October 3rd, 2018
Great drink, I am surprised I didn't get a hemp taste.
on September 26th, 2018
Absolutely delicious, ordered from NJ and was at my doorstep in about 5 days. It's a clean crisp and kinda gives you a clear and creative thinking. Keep up the good work ! Ordered the lime , we'll see how that is : )