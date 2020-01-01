 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Tinley's™ '27 Coconut Cask

Tinley's™ '27 Coconut Cask

by Tinley's Beverage

Write a review
Tinley's Beverage Edibles Beverages Tinley's™ '27 Coconut Cask

$25.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Emerald Cup-winning Tinley's '27 Coconut Cask provides over 8 micro-dose servings of premium Pineapple Jack Sativa, with a fast-onset and full-flower experience. Enjoy this familiar flavor straight up, on the rocks or in your favorite blended creation. Only 10 calories and less than 2g of sugar per serving.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

About this brand

Tinley's Beverage Logo
Our mission is to help consumers enjoy cannabis in familiar, classic beverages, micro-dosed to perfection.