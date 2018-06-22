 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling

Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling

by Titans Kind

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Titans Kind Edibles Cookies Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
Titans Kind Edibles Cookies Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling

About this product

These chocolate chunk cookies contain both dark and milk chocolate chunks, sandwiching a rich, creamy peanut butter filling. our cookies are also chewy and delightfully filling, making them perfect for any time of day.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

JimiTalent

This isn’t just the best pot cookie I’ve had it’s probably the best cookie I’ve had in general, I couldn’t even taste the weed but about 20 minutes later I could definitely feel it.

lyshie18

wow! i've gotta say them thangs was delicious! best i've ever had.

RollnStonerr

Great tasting edible! A very long lasting high for me as well, definitely a quality product.

About this strain

Pure Kush

Pure Kush

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

About this brand

Titans Kind Logo
Our products are carefully handcrafted, using as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. Each cookie has been thoughtfully made for the most optimal experience. We work closely with our producers and only source cannabis that has been responsibly grown and cultivated. We want our customers to be confident when they try our products that they know, at every level of our process, the highest standard of quality has been applied and maintained. We are strain specific because we want our customers' experiences to be a good one. Rest assured that when our package indicates sativa, indica, or CBD, it is always one specific strain and not a mix of multiple strains. Our sandwich cookies are made with simple ingredients and handcrafted in small batches to ensure the freshest and most consistent product reaches our customers.