JimiTalent
on June 22nd, 2018
This isn’t just the best pot cookie I’ve had it’s probably the best cookie I’ve had in general, I couldn’t even taste the weed but about 20 minutes later I could definitely feel it.
These chocolate chunk cookies contain both dark and milk chocolate chunks, sandwiching a rich, creamy peanut butter filling. our cookies are also chewy and delightfully filling, making them perfect for any time of day.
on June 13th, 2018
wow! i've gotta say them thangs was delicious! best i've ever had.
on May 15th, 2018
Great tasting edible! A very long lasting high for me as well, definitely a quality product.
