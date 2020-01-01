Our products are carefully handcrafted, using as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. Each cookie has been thoughtfully made for the most optimal experience. We work closely with our producers and only source cannabis that has been responsibly grown and cultivated. We want our customers to be confident when they try our products that they know, at every level of our process, the highest standard of quality has been applied and maintained. We are strain specific because we want our customers' experiences to be a good one. Rest assured that when our package indicates sativa, indica, or CBD, it is always one specific strain and not a mix of multiple strains. Our sandwich cookies are made with simple ingredients and handcrafted in small batches to ensure the freshest and most consistent product reaches our customers.