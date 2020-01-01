 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Sativa Watermelon Fruit Chews 50mg 5-pack

Sativa Watermelon Fruit Chews 50mg 5-pack

by Titans Kind

Write a review
Titans Kind Edibles Beverages Sativa Watermelon Fruit Chews 50mg 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

About this brand

Titans Kind Logo
Our products are carefully handcrafted, using as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. Each cookie has been thoughtfully made for the most optimal experience. We work closely with our producers and only source cannabis that has been responsibly grown and cultivated. We want our customers to be confident when they try our products that they know, at every level of our process, the highest standard of quality has been applied and maintained. We are strain specific because we want our customers' experiences to be a good one. Rest assured that when our package indicates sativa, indica, or CBD, it is always one specific strain and not a mix of multiple strains. Our sandwich cookies are made with simple ingredients and handcrafted in small batches to ensure the freshest and most consistent product reaches our customers.