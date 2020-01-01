Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Daywalker is an indica that crosses Trainwreck and Pre-‘98 Bubba Kush. Earthy, sweet, piney, and floral, Daywalker is a tasty treat that will put you in a state of relaxation and bliss. Buds are light green in color with purple speckles and a similar bud structure to parent strain Trainwreck.