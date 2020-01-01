 Loading…
Hybrid

MAC

by TJ's Gardens

About this product

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

TJ's Gardens Logo
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.