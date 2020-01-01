 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Samoas Pre-Roll 1g

Samoas Pre-Roll 1g

by TJ's Gardens

Write a review
TJ's Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Samoas Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Samoas

Samoas

A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas by Archive Seed Bank is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. By bringing more potency and flavor with an increase in yield, consumers and growers can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.

 

About this brand

TJ's Gardens Logo
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.