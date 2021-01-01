Banana Breath 1-Gram Blunts
One Gram premium blunt rolled with only the finest hemp paper. Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
TKO Reserve
Mendo Breath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
