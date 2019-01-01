About this product
A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis. Wrapped in a palm leaf blunt wrap, these cigars have an estimated 40 minute burn time. Palmejos also feature a unique corn husk filter that allows the consumer to adjust the airflow while smoking. Plus, no mouthfuls of resin! Palm Cordia leaves are free of chemicals and preservatives, do not contain any artificial flavors and zero glue!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.