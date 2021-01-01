 Loading…

Hybrid

CBD Sherbert Pre-Roll 0.75g

by TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD Sherbert Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

A mellow 3:1 strain that tested at 14.5% THC and 5.5% CBD, it's a flavorful sherbert-heavy CBD that's perfect for those that want a manageable, daily smoke. The effect is more energizing than most CBD out there, making it a great wake n bake option.

About this brand

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

