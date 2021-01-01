Chocolate Hashberry TKO Doublepacks : Two 0.75g Pre-rolls
About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on Instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
About this brand
TKO Reserve
About this strain
Chocolate Hashberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.
