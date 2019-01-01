About this product
DoublePacks are 2 .75 Gram Joints (for a total of 1.5 Grams of connoisseur-quality flower) and are available in all your favorite, exclusive TKO strains. Since 2014, TKO has been crafting Kingpins for Washington and Oregon state with the mission of redefining the pre-roll. We set out to create a joint that we would actually roll ourselves - no shake, no trim, JUST BUDS. Pure, organic buds.
About this strain
Cat Piss
Originally a clone-only phenotype of Super Silver Haze, Cat Piss is a sativa-dominant strain that has a uniquely pungent ammonia-like stench reminiscent of its name. It has been crossed with other strains to create seed lines with varying phenotypes including indica-dominant varieties, however it is generally considered to be more of a sativa. The flavors are sweet with undertones of pine, and the high is uplifting and cerebral with a nice relaxing body feel that makes it a good option for daytime use.