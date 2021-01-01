Grapefruit 1-Gram Blunt
by TKO ReserveWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
One Gram premium blunt rolled with only the finest hemp paper. Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
About this brand
TKO Reserve
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.