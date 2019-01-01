About this product
1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.
About this brand
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016