TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016