Ice Runtz TKO Doublepacks : Two 0.75g Pre-rolls
About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on Instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
About this brand
TKO Reserve
About this strain
Runtz
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
