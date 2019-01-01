 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mochi Presidente Cigar

Mochi Presidente Cigar

by TKO Reserve

Write a review
TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Mochi Presidente Cigar
TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Mochi Presidente Cigar

$30.00MSRP

About this product

A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis. Wrapped in Empire Paper's $100 Bill Bennies, these cigars have an estimated 30 minute burn time. Perfect for the connoisseur with money to burn! *Non-GMO, Vegan Papers printed using Vegetable Dyes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mochi

Mochi

Mochi by Sherbinski is another strain that leans on the Cookie Fam lineage for flavor, potency, and stability. This phenotypic expression of Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies is an indica-leaning hybrid with beautiful, dense buds. Mochi’s appearance is a frosty mixture of purple and jade foliage knotted with bright red hairs. Its effects are very similar to that of its parent strains, offering moderate pain and stress reduction while imbuing the consumer with a calm and creative aura. The Mochi strain is also known by the names Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. 

About this brand

TKO Reserve Logo
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016