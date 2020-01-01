 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by TKO Reserve

New Glue

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016