Orange Juice TKO Doublepacks : Two 0.75g Pre-Rolls
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on Instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
TKO Reserve
Orange Juice
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Orange Juice, bred by Gage Green Genetics, mixes one of their staple strains Joseph (Underdog OG bag seed) with a cross of California Orange and OG Kush. An indica-driven hybrid, Orange Juice erupts with a blast of orange and lemon notes that combine with diesel undertones to create an inviting aroma and a mouthful of sweet earthy citrus. The effects of Orange Juice are relatively balanced, producing a relaxed body with a happy and uplifted head buzz.
