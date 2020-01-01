 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sapphire Scout Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack

by TKO Reserve

Sapphire Scout is a local legend grown by Vashon Velvet in Washington state. This sumptuous blend of medical-grade Girl Scout Cookie genetics crossed against True OG yields a plant that is equally potent and well-rounded. These sweet, pungent buds create a smooth smoke that applies a warming weight to the body and a peaceful lucidity to the mind.  

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016