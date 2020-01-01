 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sister Glue Kingpin Joints 1.5g 2-pack (GG1)

by TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Sister Glue Kingpin Joints 1.5g 2-pack (GG1)

About this product

About this strain

Sister Glue

Sister Glue

Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

About this brand

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016