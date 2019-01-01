 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4 Piece Mini Lab

by TLC Lab Supply - 10 years in business, serving the cannabis plant and product testing community

The 4 piece discount package is a perfect start up mini lab for those who want to do complete testing for themselves or others. This is a perfect start up mini lab many areas in the USA , Canada and other countries do not have labs available for testing products in their local areas. Our kits have been used in many labs in conjunction with GC and HPLC machines but many clients have also started small labs with out other testing equipment, and have been performing with consistent accurate. When you add a microscope for mold, a variable pipette for fast accurate sample transfer and a balanced scale for precise sample weight you are in business for less then the cost of 6 cannabis test done in a average machine equipped lab. This kit includes Kit # 3 with 80-100 test. Limited Time on sale We put together a package of our most popular purchased items and gave a discount for purchasing them all at once. Package Includes: Kit # 3 - 20 tlc plates (80-100 test) with all the supplies included in the standard test kits 1-Variable pipette 0.5-10 ul + 100 tips for fast accurate measurements every time when transferring your sample from the reaction tube to the TLC plate. ( It replaces the micro-capillary tubes included in a kit). Just dial in the amount you want to deposit on the plates 2 ul or 4u press the plunger and the exact amount drops on the plate. 1- Pocket Scale for measuring sample amounts which is important to the entire testing procedure. Accurate sample measurements will bring consistent results 1-USB Digital Microscope for finding Mold or examine in mature plant growth to determine breeding procedures, take full video or jpeg shots of all your products and plant materials keep visual records of anything you test. If CD does not work with your Apple device the microscope will work with your existing camera program. This is a Limited Time Offer

This cannabis testing kit is a unique Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) mini-laboratory. It is registered, trademarked, patented, and university-certified. Known as Cannalyse, or Alpha Nova, the test kit contains a uniquely standardized and high performance developing protocol sometimes known as High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography or HPTLC. World Wide Compliant, Health Canada Approved - Suggested to be used in current California testing laws: https://www.thctestkits.com/california-testing-laws/ With these test kits the cannabinoids will be separated and identified on specially impregnated TLC plates. Total extraction means that the THC residing inside the resin-producing, stalked, glandular trichomic cells will be released and therefore measured as well. The extraction solvent disrupts the cell walls so all cannabinoid compounds will be released.This action is in contrast to analytical laboratories where alcohol or hexane is used as extraction solvent which only washes the oil droplets on the trichomes. The greenish color of the extraction solvent is an indication of the total extraction. Only a minimal amount of sample (100-120 mg) is needed for total cannabinoid extraction. More