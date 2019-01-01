 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Cannabis Testing Kits

Cannabis Testing Kits

by TLC Lab Supply - 10 years in business, serving the cannabis plant and product testing community

Write a review
TLC Lab Supply - 10 years in business, serving the cannabis plant and product testing community Other Miscellaneous Cannabis Testing Kits

$159.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Cannabis CBD, THC, CBN,and CBG test kits are a cost-effective way to produce accurate consistent results These Cannabis Thin Layer Chromatography ( TLC) test kits work on plant materials as well as Oils, Edibles, and Tinctures. Any substance with more than 1% of a cannabinoid in it will be visible on the TLC plate, a great CBD, THC potency testing kit, for many types of cannabis products used worldwide for over 10 years with great results. The ease of use makes our kits the best for testing many substances in cannabis. Hemp growers there will be a blank space on the tlc plate were the THC Marker would be if there is less then 1% THC. Use World Wide,Health Canada Approved, Suggested to be used written in the current California product testing laws for testing may types of substances 3 kit sizes to choose from #1-20-25 test Kit #2 40-50 test #3 80-100 test

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TLC Lab Supply - 10 years in business, serving the cannabis plant and product testing community Logo
This cannabis testing kit is a unique Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) mini-laboratory. It is registered, trademarked, patented, and university-certified. Known as Cannalyse, or Alpha Nova, the test kit contains a uniquely standardized and high performance developing protocol sometimes known as High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography or HPTLC. World Wide Compliant, Health Canada Approved - Suggested to be used in current California testing laws: https://www.thctestkits.com/california-testing-laws/ With these test kits the cannabinoids will be separated and identified on specially impregnated TLC plates. Total extraction means that the THC residing inside the resin-producing, stalked, glandular trichomic cells will be released and therefore measured as well. The extraction solvent disrupts the cell walls so all cannabinoid compounds will be released.This action is in contrast to analytical laboratories where alcohol or hexane is used as extraction solvent which only washes the oil droplets on the trichomes. The greenish color of the extraction solvent is an indication of the total extraction. Only a minimal amount of sample (100-120 mg) is needed for total cannabinoid extraction. More