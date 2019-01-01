About this product

Mini-Centrifuge: Mini-centrifuges are ideal for micro filtration and quick spin downs from the walls and caps of micro centrifuge tubes. The compact design takes up less than six inches of bench space. Easy open clear colored lids Simply close the lid for acceleration and open the lid for deceleration, or alternatively use the on/off switch with the built in timer. This is a popular item, we do our best to keep it in stock. Colors vary, NOTE: we will send what color is available at the time, colors vary you may get blue, green ,yellow or grey we can not select you a certain color NOTE: Due to the high cost of shipping we DO NOT sell this item outside of the USA FREE SHIPPING IN THE USA Mini-Centrifuges Features: Maximum speed 7200 RPM /2680xg (A full 7200 rpm ) insures a quick mix Supplied with an 8 place 1.5/2.0ml micro tube rotor and PCR rotor Compact design Whisper quiet operation Ideal for quick spin downs of micro tubes and PCR tubes Great for substances that may be hard to mix with the extraction fluid - some baked goods, products infused with other liquids, etc. will combine faster in the micro test tubes that come in the kits. Simply close the lid for acceleration and open the lid for deceleration, or use the on/off switch Universal voltage Specifications: Centrifuges : D1008 Max. Speed/RCFxg : 7200 rpm/2680 xg Capacity : 8 x 1.5/2.0ml micro tubes. (8 x 0.5/8 x 0.2ml tubes using adapters) Run Time : On /Off switch or push lid down to start lift lid up to turn off Dimensions : (W) 6 × (L) 6 × (H) 5 inches Weight : 2.1 lbs Voltage : 100-240V/50Hz/60Hz