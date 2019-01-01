This cannabis testing kit is a unique Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) mini-laboratory. It is registered, trademarked, patented, and university-certified. Known as Cannalyse, or Alpha Nova, the test kit contains a uniquely standardized and high performance developing protocol sometimes known as High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography or HPTLC. World Wide Compliant, Health Canada Approved - Suggested to be used in current California testing laws: https://www.thctestkits.com/california-testing-laws/ With these test kits the cannabinoids will be separated and identified on specially impregnated TLC plates. Total extraction means that the THC residing inside the resin-producing, stalked, glandular trichomic cells will be released and therefore measured as well. The extraction solvent disrupts the cell walls so all cannabinoid compounds will be released.This action is in contrast to analytical laboratories where alcohol or hexane is used as extraction solvent which only washes the oil droplets on the trichomes. The greenish color of the extraction solvent is an indication of the total extraction. Only a minimal amount of sample (100-120 mg) is needed for total cannabinoid extraction. More