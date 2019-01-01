 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Variable Pipette

by TLC Lab Supply - 10 years in business, serving the cannabis plant and product testing community

When using the cannabis test kits you will use the included micro capillary tubes and bulb to transfer the sample from the extraction tube (plastic test tube) to the TLC plate. Using the 2ul micro capillary tubes takes a little time, for the sample to go up the tube and to put it on the plate which is not a problem, but if you are planning on doing a lot of testing then for fast and accurate transferring of fluids from test tubes to tlc plates most labs use a "variable pipette" which by setting the amount of fluid to be extracted (using the top of the knob), can easily pull the exact amount of fluid needed ( in our case 2ul or 4ul ) from the extraction tube and quickly drop the sample on to the plate with the push of the button, also has tip ejector for quick change applications and a ergonomic handle for long term use. Directions for use are included in box .+ 100 Free Tips

This cannabis testing kit is a unique Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) mini-laboratory. It is registered, trademarked, patented, and university-certified. Known as Cannalyse, or Alpha Nova, the test kit contains a uniquely standardized and high performance developing protocol sometimes known as High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography or HPTLC. World Wide Compliant, Health Canada Approved - Suggested to be used in current California testing laws: https://www.thctestkits.com/california-testing-laws/ With these test kits the cannabinoids will be separated and identified on specially impregnated TLC plates. Total extraction means that the THC residing inside the resin-producing, stalked, glandular trichomic cells will be released and therefore measured as well. The extraction solvent disrupts the cell walls so all cannabinoid compounds will be released.This action is in contrast to analytical laboratories where alcohol or hexane is used as extraction solvent which only washes the oil droplets on the trichomes. The greenish color of the extraction solvent is an indication of the total extraction. Only a minimal amount of sample (100-120 mg) is needed for total cannabinoid extraction. More