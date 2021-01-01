About this product
TMR
Bay 11
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bay 11, bred by Grand Daddy Purp, is a potent sativa strain with unspecified genetics. Its dense, pale buds are coated in amber resin with a sweet, fruity aroma that initiates immediate relaxation. A favorite strain for patients needing daytime relief, Bay 11 eases pain while boosting appetite. Bay 11 has a 67 day flowering period indoors, and outdoor gardens will be ready for harvest near the end of October.
