Sativa

Bay 11

by TMR

TMR Cannabis Flower Bay 11

About this product

About this strain

Bay 11

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bay 11, bred by Grand Daddy Purp, is a potent sativa strain with unspecified genetics. Its dense, pale buds are coated in amber resin with a sweet, fruity aroma that initiates immediate relaxation. A favorite strain for patients needing daytime relief, Bay 11 eases pain while boosting appetite. Bay 11 has a 67 day flowering period indoors, and outdoor gardens will be ready for harvest near the end of October.

