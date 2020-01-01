About this product

NAYSA 100mg CBD De-Stress, Relax, and Sleep Bath Bombs are perfect for any night that you need to unwind. Our Bath Bomb Pack will send 2 of each bath bomb to help with any needs at the end of a long day. These bath bombs provide a fun way of utilizing CBD by quickly dissolving into a soothing solution within your bath water. (Colors may vary from batch to batch) 100mg of CBD Aids in stress relief Promotes complete relaxation Enhances bath experience and mood Assists in relieving tension Leaves skin feeling soft Fresh, soothing scent Essential Oils: Lavender, Italian Lemon, Orange, & Peppermint Relieve sore muscles and joints Moisturizes and relieves skin irritations Not intended for use by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue Use and consult your doctor. This product contains a total of delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed .03% on a dry weight basis. Use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.