  5. GREEN LINE "DEEP BUBBLES" BEAKER BOTTOM

GREEN LINE "DEEP BUBBLES" BEAKER BOTTOM

by Toker Supply

$139.99MSRP

About this product

Highlights: - 12" Inches Tall - Slyme Green or Clear - Inline Perc - Beaker Bottom - Showerhead Perc - 3 Pinch Ice Catcher - Thick Flared Lip Mouthpiece - Polished Joint - Thick Glass - Scientific Glass - GreenLine Glass - 14mm Female Joint - Includes Dry Herb Bowl We call this piece "Deep Bubbles" because of the insane amount of diffusion. GreenLine Glass did an amazing job designing this beaker bottom. Unlike traditional beakers, this does not have a downstem and features an inline perc welded to the bottom for added durability. The upside down inline perc in the beaker produces an insane amount of diffusion for super smooth rips. Just above the beaker bottom sits a shower-head perc for a second round of diffusion. This piece features GreenLine Glasses signature slime green accents. Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-glass-inline-perc-beaker

About this brand

Online headshop: TokerSupply carries high quality glass pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, bongs, smoking accessories and more at low prices. Free shipping & Made in the USA.