Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Highlights: - 10" Inches Tall - Quad Inline Perc - Swiss Perc - Bent Neck - Flared Mouthpiece - Slyme Green or Clear Glass - Banger Hanger Joint - Polished Joint - 14mm Female Joint - Green Line Glass - High Quality Borosilicate Glass Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-flavor-max-inline-swiss-perc-rig
Be the first to review this product.