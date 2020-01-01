12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$139.99MSRP
Highlights: - 16 " Inches Tall - Inline Perc - Stereo Matrix Perc - Ice Catcher - Slyme Green or Clear Glass - 18mm Female Joint - Includes 18mm Male Dry Herb Bowl - Flared Mouthpiece - Green Line Glass - High Quality Borosilicate Glass Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/collections/new-products/products/green-line-stack-bubbles-inline-to-stereo-matrix-tube
Be the first to review this product.