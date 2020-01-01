 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Banana Indica Disposable

Banana Indica Disposable

by Tokin

Write a review
Tokin Vaping Vape Pens Banana Indica Disposable

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

After one taste of our Banana Disposable, you'll go.... Bananas . This is an Indica-dominant strain which will leave you relaxed with every draw. Tropical flavors mingle with a mild earthiness, never overpowering, always enjoyable.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ultra Banana

Ultra Banana

Ultra Banana is a delicious, sleep-inducing cross of MK Ultra and Banana Kush. MK Ultra possesses strong indica-dominant genetics, including OG Kush and G13, which are amplified by the sweet and floral elements of Banana Kush. This sedating combination lays into the body, weighing the consumer down with potent relaxation ideal for late evenings. Enjoy Ultra Banana to help relieve restlessness, anxiety, and general pain while stimulating introspective thought.    

About this brand

Tokin Logo
Tokin is committed to be the best producer of concentrates and oil cartridges available on the market. What separates Tokin and competing brands is the high quality and consistency found every product. Every cartridge is infused with the purest and highest levels of THC and CBD to ensure every user is receiving the best possible experience. Many enjoy our products that contain oils which are well-known for relieving health issues and promoting overall wellness.