SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Provides ideal relief for concentrate-lovers suffering from chronic pain and muscle aches. With just a few hits, even the most uncomfortable and restless person is now relaxed, free of body pain and lingering anxiety. Our Cali OG Disposable Pen delivers tranquilizing indica effects in the convenience of a disposable pen.
Be the first to review this product.
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.