Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD Cartridge Banana by Tokin
Be the first to review this product.
Ultra Banana is a delicious, sleep-inducing cross of MK Ultra and Banana Kush. MK Ultra possesses strong indica-dominant genetics, including OG Kush and G13, which are amplified by the sweet and floral elements of Banana Kush. This sedating combination lays into the body, weighing the consumer down with potent relaxation ideal for late evenings. Enjoy Ultra Banana to help relieve restlessness, anxiety, and general pain while stimulating introspective thought.