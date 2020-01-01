 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. CBD Disposable Bubble Gum

CBD Disposable Bubble Gum

by Tokin

Write a review
Tokin Vaping Vape Pens CBD Disposable Bubble Gum

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Not too sweet, our Bubblegum cartridge is seriously delicious. Soothing and calming at the same time, perfect for anyone experiencing pain, stress or in need of a sweet treat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

Tokin Logo
Tokin is committed to be the best producer of concentrates and oil cartridges available on the market. What separates Tokin and competing brands is the high quality and consistency found every product. Every cartridge is infused with the purest and highest levels of THC and CBD to ensure every user is receiving the best possible experience. Many enjoy our products that contain oils which are well-known for relieving health issues and promoting overall wellness.