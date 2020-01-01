SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Taste fresh strawberries, all the while enjoying the relief of pain that lasts for hours on end. Our Strawberry Kush Disposable CBD Pen delivers invigorating effects in the convenience of a disposable pen.
Be the first to review this product.
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.