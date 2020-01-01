 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Brazil Amazonia Pre-Rolls 5g 2-pack
Sativa

Brazil Amazonia Pre-Rolls 5g 2-pack

by Toking Blunts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Brazil Amazonia

Brazil Amazonia

Brazil Amazonia is a potent Brazilian landrace collected by World of Seeds. They chose a unique phenotype that flowers early and remains squat, making it a desirable cut for incognito outdoor growers. This 90% sativa-dominant strain has stimulating effects that burst forth, exhausting the limbs and mind to a point of relaxation and appetite stimulation. Brazil Amazonia emits a musky, woody aroma that has hints of bittersweet fruit. 

About this brand

Toking Blunts Logo