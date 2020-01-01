Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Brazil Amazonia is a potent Brazilian landrace collected by World of Seeds. They chose a unique phenotype that flowers early and remains squat, making it a desirable cut for incognito outdoor growers. This 90% sativa-dominant strain has stimulating effects that burst forth, exhausting the limbs and mind to a point of relaxation and appetite stimulation. Brazil Amazonia emits a musky, woody aroma that has hints of bittersweet fruit.