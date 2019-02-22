 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Toko Gold Battery

Toko Gold Battery

by Toko

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Toko Vaping Batteries & Power Toko Gold Battery

About this product

Toko Gold Replacement Battery

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Jonathan702

I LOVE the multi-temperature. It's super important when smoking different strains with varying terpenes. The pre-heat function isn't the best, but still this batt rocks.

About this brand

Toko Logo
When you come together in ceremony and laughter you become kin; you become toko. As toko, we invite you to our inner circle, where a language of harmony and togetherness is shared through a lovingly crafted array of cannabis oils and elegant, easy-to-use vaporizer pens and vape cartridges.