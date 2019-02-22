Jonathan702
on February 22nd, 2019
I LOVE the multi-temperature. It's super important when smoking different strains with varying terpenes. The pre-heat function isn't the best, but still this batt rocks.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Toko Gold Replacement Battery
on February 22nd, 2019
I LOVE the multi-temperature. It's super important when smoking different strains with varying terpenes. The pre-heat function isn't the best, but still this batt rocks.