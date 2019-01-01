 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Toko Pax Era Pod – Distillate

Toko Pax Era Pod – Distillate

by Toko

Write a review
Toko Concentrates Cartridges Toko Pax Era Pod – Distillate
Toko Concentrates Cartridges Toko Pax Era Pod – Distillate
Toko Concentrates Cartridges Toko Pax Era Pod – Distillate
Toko Concentrates Cartridges Toko Pax Era Pod – Distillate

$42.00MSRP

About this product

PAX Era is the radical new approach to experiencing concentrates. Using SimpleClick™ interchangeable pods, Era delivers smooth, consistent, and flavorful vapor every time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Toko Logo
When you come together in ceremony and laughter you become kin; you become toko. As toko, we invite you to our inner circle, where a language of harmony and togetherness is shared through a lovingly crafted array of cannabis oils and elegant, easy-to-use vaporizer pens and vape cartridges.