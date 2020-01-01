 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Law

by Tom Haren, Attorney at Law

Cannabis is legal, in some form or another, in approximately half of the United States and Ohio’s General Assembly recently passed a medical cannabis bill. With the passage of H.B. 523, it’s only a matter of time before medical cannabis is a reality in Ohio – and there are a number of things to consider about the changing landscape. The growth of the cannabis industry in Ohio is an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs, doctors, and patients. But it carries great risks for those caught unprepared. For one, it’s important to be cognizant of the continuing federal prohibition on cannabis sale, cultivation, manufacture, use, and possession. While the federal government has been respectful of state law thus far, that policy can change in a heartbeat. Ohio is beginning the rule-making process to implement to H.B. 523, and there is already significant uncertainty regarding the scope of the regulations, as well as the impact of the medical marijuana rules on physicians, patients, business owners, and municipalities.

As an attorney with the law firm of Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co., LPA, Tom helps people who have a lot to lose. He regularly fights for individuals, professionals, and business owners when they find themselves facing both criminal investigations and civil lawsuits in state and federal trial and appellate courts throughout Ohio. He also counsels and advises people interested in becoming a part of Ohio’s soon-to-be legal marijuana industry. Tom knows how important quality legal counsel can be. He treats each client as if that client were his own family member. His clients know that they can get in touch with him if they ever have a question about their matter. They know he will take the time to explain the process. They know he will fight for them. They know that he doesn’t quit on his clients.