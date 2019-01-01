 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Chronic

Chronic

by TONIC

Write a review
TONIC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Chronic
TONIC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Chronic

$30.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

300mg / 10mL Ingredients: 300mg 99% Pure CBD suspended in MCT Oil with a special blend of essential oils, including Juniper Berry, Chamomile, Thyme, Peppermint, Eucalyptus, and Lavender Directions: Roll oil on the affected areas and continue to apply as needed throughout the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TONIC Logo
TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe