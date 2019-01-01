About this product
300mg / 10mL Ingredients: 300mg 99% Pure CBD suspended in MCT Oil with a special blend of essential oils, including Juniper Berry, Chamomile, Thyme, Peppermint, Eucalyptus, and Lavender Directions: Roll oil on the affected areas and continue to apply as needed throughout the day.
TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe